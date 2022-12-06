Quiet weather continues

Fairly quiet weather is on the way for the rest of the week. Temps will be around normal for a couple of days and then turn mild later in the week.
Today: Hazy sun at times with a few flurries possible in the Northwoods.
High: 32 Wind: Becoming SE 5-15
Tonight: Patchy clouds and cool.
Low: 19 Wind: SW around 5, becoming North
Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of light snow, mainly north of Marathon county.
High: 32 Wind: North 5-10
No major storm systems will be moving into our area over the next few days but we still might see a few flakes of snow. A weak cold front brushing by to our north today could bring a few flakes of snow to areas north of Highway 70. Another weak cold front will pass by to our north on Wednesday and once again could bring a bit of light snow. This time around the dusting or so of snow could get a little farther south, perhaps even down into parts of Marathon county.
A more substantial low pressure system will move across the center of the nation on Thursday night and Friday. It could turn just enough to the north to bring some light snow or a wintry mix of precipitation to the southern half of our area. Right now the odds are about 40 percent. If it does develop, then roads could be a little icy Friday morning south of Wausau.
Another stronger low pressure system could hit the area with some rain or a wintry mix early next week – later Monday into Tuesday. We will continue to track this storm throughout the week to see if it will have a big impact.
As far as temperatures go. It will not be too bad. Today and tomorrow will be seasonal with highs in the low 30s. Winds will be fairly light, out of the southeast this afternoon a 5 to 15 mph and out of the north tomorrow at 5 to 10 mph. High temps will then be in the mid 30s from Thursday all the way into early next week. Lows at night will be in the 20s. No arctic air is expected for the next 10 days.
Have a fun Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1886 - A great snowstorm hit the southern Appalachain Mountains. The three day storm produced 25 inches at Rome GA, 33 inches at Asheville NC, and 42 inches in the mountains. Montgomery AL received a record eleven inches of snow. Columbia SC received one to two inches of sleet. (4th-6th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)