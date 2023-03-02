Quiet weather for a couple of days

Typical early March weather will be with us for the next few days. There will not be a lot of blue skies but it will not be too bad with the next chance of significant precipitation holding off until later Sunday.
Today: Cooler with a some patchy sun at times.
High: 32 Wind: Variable 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet
Low: 17 Wind: SE around 5
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and seasonal
High: 35 Wind: East-Northeast 10-15
The weather will be cooler for today but not bad for this time of year. Highs should climb into the lower 30s with some patchy sun at times. Winds will be variable around 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with more clouds than sun and highs in the mid 30s. Saturday will be slightly warmer with increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 30s.
The first chance of precipitation in the outlook period will be later Saturday afternoon into the evening hours when there is a small chance of light snow showers or flurries. The second chance of precipitation could be more impactful. It will develop later Sunday afternoon and persist into Sunday night and Monday. We will see some snow at times with the snow possibly mixing with sleet or rain south of Marathon county. As of now, we are tracking the potential for a few inches of accumulation. Otherwise, high temps will be mild on Sunday, topping out in the upper 30s to around 40, then we will see a cooling trend into next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s, then on Tuesday the mercury will only reach the mid 30s, and by Wednesday high might only be in the low 30s.
The weather also looks dry for most of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. The next storm system might not develop and move into Wisconsin until late next week.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1985 - A massive winter storm struck the Northern Plains Region. The storm produced up to 33 inches of snow in northeastern South Dakota, at Summit and at Milbank, and also produced high winds which whipped the heavy snow into drifts twenty feet high. (Storm Data)