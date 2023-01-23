Quiet weather for most of the work week

Fairly quiet weather is on the way for most of this week. The main trend you will notice is colder temps toward the weekend.
Today: Freezing mist and flurries early, otherwise, mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. A chance of scattered light snow showers in the afternoon, mainly from around Marathon County on north.
High: 27 Wind: West-Southwest 10-18
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries.
Low: 21 Wind: West 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and quiet
High: 28 Wind: West 5-10
Even though no major storms will hit our area this week, there are some small chance of snow. The first chances will be today. Scattered light snow showers are possible this afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves in from the north. If there is a light covering of snow from this snowfall, it will likely be in the northern half of the area. Another chance of a dusting up to an inch of snow will be on Wednesday as an upper-level low pressure system develops over Wisconsin. The highest chance of an inch or so of snow will come on Friday as a stronger cold front moves in from the northwest.
Otherwise, today will be cloudy again with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10 to 18 mph so the breeze will add a little more chill to the air. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday as well with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
There is a chance of a few more breaks of sun on Thursday and it will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Highs will still be in the mid 20s on Friday before the strong cold front moves through. After the front, we will have the coldest weather since around Christmas time. Highs on Saturday and Sunday might only be in the single digits above zero. In addition, there is a small chance of light snow in the far south (south of Stevens Point) later Saturday into Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Low pressure brought heavy snow to Wyoming, with 18 inches reported at the Shoshone National Forest, and 17 inches in the Yellowstone Park area. Gunnison CO, with a low of 19 degrees below zero, was the cold spot in the nation for the twelfth day in a row. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)