Quiet weather through Saturday

Weather Alert

...ICY STRETCHES AND FOG MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... Fog will be found across parts of the area this morning. Visibility could drop below one mile at times. With temperatures near or below freezing, the fog may deposit on the cold roads leading to patches of black ice. The icy conditions should be most prevalent through 9 AM. Holiday travelers should be alert for locally icy roads, and poor or rapidly changing visibilities. Allow for a little extra time to reach your destination and leave extra space in between vehicles.