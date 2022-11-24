Quiet weather through Saturday

Be thankful for decent weather over the next few days. The roads should be in good shape with not much precipitation expected and temperatures remaining above normal.
Thanksgiving: Becoming cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries later in the day.
High: 41 Wind: South 5-10, becoming NW 10-15 late
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 26 Wind: NW 5-15
Friday: Scattered clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
High: 41 Wind: West 10-15
More clouds will be moving in for this Thanksgiving day but temperatures will remain mild and not much precipitation should develop. There is only a slight chance of flurries or a brief snow shower late this afternoon or early evening. High temperatures should reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the south this morning at 5 to 10 mph, then shift to the northwest later in the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday and Saturday are both looking dry. We might have a few clouds around Friday morning, then the sun should make an appearance in the afternoon and stay out on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Friday and then climb into the upper 40s to around 50 on Saturday.
On Sunday, a low pressure system moving in from the southwest will track through Illinois and be close enough to our area to bring a 30 percent chance of rain to locations south and east of Marathon county. There might be a few snowflakes mixing in as well. With more clouds and a northeast wind, highs will be a bit cooler – in the 30s.
High temps will remain in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday, then drop a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of rain, a wintry mix, and snow will be later Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, it looks like there could be some accumulation, but it will probably not be a major storm.
Happy Thanksgiving! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-November-2022
On this date in weather history: 1950 - The temperature at Chicago, IL, dipped to 2 below zero to equal their record for the month first established on the 29th in 1872. On the first of the month that year Chicago established a record high for November with a reading of 81 degrees. (The Weather Channel)