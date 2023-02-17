Quite through most of the weekend, then more active wintry conditions

After chilly weather for today, the conditions will turn briefly milder over the weekend. Be sure to enjoy the milder and quiet weather because more wintry conditions will move in next week.
Today: Some scattered clouds early, then sunny and becoming breezy later in the afternoon.
High: 26 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW 10-20
Tonight: Blustery with clear skies early, then increasing clouds.
Low: 21 Wind: SW 15-25
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder with a few flurries possible.
High: 37 Wind: West-Southwest 10-15
It will be a chilly day for this Friday but we will see a good amount of sun developing so that always makes it seem a little better. High temps will be in the mid 20s and the winds will be light during the morning before picking up a bit out of the southwest later this afternoon at 10 to 20 mph.
Saturday and Sunday will be a lot milder with more clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and in the upper 30s to around 40 on Sunday. There might be a few flurries in the air on Saturday and a few light snow showers are possible toward the evening hours on Sunday.
Next week will be cooler with highs in the low 30s on Monday, then in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs might only be in the teens by next Friday. In addition, it will be windy on Wednesday and Thursday, adding more chill to the air.
What about snow chances? It looks like a weather Alberta Clipper could move through the area late Monday into Monday night. This system could produce an inch or two of snow in the Northwoods and some light accumulation in central Wisconsin. A bigger low pressure system could move in from the southwest on Wednesday and Thursday. If it tracks close enough or through our area we could end up with some heavier snow.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1958 - The greatest snowstorm of the mid 20th century struck the northeastern U.S. The storm produced 30 inches of snow in interior New England, including more than 19 inches in 24 hours at the Boston Airport. The same storm produced up to three feet of snow in the Middle Atlantic Coast Region, with 14 inches at Washington D.C., and 15.5 inches at Baltimore MD. The storm resulted in 43 deaths and 500 million dollars damage over the Middle Atlantic Coast States. (David Ludlum)