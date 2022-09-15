Rain chances are still in the weekend forecast

Rain chances and temperatures are both increasing. You might encounter some wet weather at times over the weekend, but you will not get too cold.
Today: Warmer and a bit breezy with mostly cloudy skies early, then a few more breaks of sun.
High: 79 Wind: South 10-18
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild
Low: 62 Wind: South 5-10
Friday: Variable clouds and warm again with a chance of showers or storms toward evening.
High: 80 Wind: South 10-18
A breezy south wind will develop today and that will help boost the temperatures a bit as compared to yesterday. Highs temps will reach the upper 70s in most locations. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 18 mph. Skies will be a bit cloudy this morning, then more breaks of sun should develop. Similar weather will be in the area on Friday with a south wind, variable clouds and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
The one change in the weather is that later in the afternoon on Friday some showers or isolated storms could move in from the west. The chance of rain will increase to about 70 percent Friday night. This shower activity should diminish by daybreak on Saturday leaving us with fairly nice weather for most of Saturday. There is only a small chance of a brief shower or two during the day. Highs should be in the upper 70s and it will be humid with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Later Saturday night through Sunday morning another wave of rain and a few rumbles of thunder will likely affect Northcentral Wisconsin, then the weather should dry up during the afternoon on Sunday. Highs will still be in the 70s.
Early next week will still feel like Summer before a classic Fall cold front brings breezy and cooler weather on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday and in the low 80s on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday, then a 30 percent chance on Wednesday as the cold front moves through. By Thursday, highs will only be in the 60s.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1982 - A snowstorm over Wyoming produced 16.9 inches at Lander to esablish a 24 hour record for September for that location. (13th-15th) (The Weather Channel)