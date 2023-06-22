Rain chances will increase after today

More hot weather is on the way through Saturday then there will be some big changes in the weather pattern. It will turn a bit cooler and the rain chances will increase.
Today: Mostly sunny and hot.
High: 90 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mainly clear and pleasant.
Low: 60 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and hot with a small chance of spotty showers or storms in the Northwoods during the afternoon.
High: 90 Wind: Variable around 5
Today will be just like yesterday, except that the high temperature will be a degree or so warmer. Many locations will hit 90 degrees this afternoon. It will not be too humid and there will not be much wind. Skies will be a little hazy with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Friday will be similar with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs around 90. The only change for tomorrow is that there is a small chance of isolated showers and storms in the Northwoods during the afternoon and early evening.
The chance of rain later tomorrow is in advance of a low pressure system moving in from the west. This system will get closer on Saturday and move across Wisconsin on Sunday. This will increase the rain chances. Before the rain arrives, it will be hot on Saturday with highs in the low 90s around central and southern Wisconsin. It will be in the 80s in the Northwoods. The higher chances of rain will come later in the day on Saturday. Some thunderstorms are likely Saturday night and then we could have off-and-on showers for much of Sunday. With more clouds and wet weather to round out the weekend, it will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
There is still a slight chance of showers Monday morning, then the weather should dry up and turn partly cloudy for Monday afternoon and Tuesday. A small chance of rain will develop once again on Wednesday. High will be in the comfortable 70s from Monday through Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Record cold temperatures were reported in the High Plains Region. Rapid City, SD, reported a record low of 39 degrees, in sharp contrast to their record high of 102 degrees two days earlier, on the 20th. (The National Weather Summary)