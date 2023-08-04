Rain likely late in the weekend

Less humid weather is now in the area and it will stick around a while. Dry weather will also be the rule on most days except for Sunday.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, a bit cooler, and less humid
High: 84 Wind: NE around 5
Tonight: Passing clouds and quiet
Low: 58 Wind: East 5-10
Saturday: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 83 Wind: East-Southeast around 10
Today will still be a bit warm, but not as warm as yesterday and it will feel different because the humidity has decreased. High temps will reach the low to mid 80s and the wind will be out of the northeast at about 5 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds in the sky and highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday is when things will change. A fairly strong low pressure system will move in from the west bringing more clouds and a good chance of rain. The rain could be significant in some parts of the area. Over an inch is possible with the highest amount likely in the southern half of the area. It is a good chance of rain, but not a guarantee. This Summer, some storm systems have been making some erratic moves at the last minute, sometimes leaving us high and dry. With more clouds in the area, it will be a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
The clouds should decrease on Monday and it will remain dry on Tuesday. Both days will be comfortable. High temps should top out in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, then reach the upper 70s to around 80 on Tuesday.
The mercury should rise up close to 80 on Wednesday once again before a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. This front will bring a small chance of showers and storms later Wednesday, then Thursday should be nice again with highs in the mid 70s.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1930 - The temperature at Moorefield, WV, soared to 112 degrees to establish a state record, having reached 110 degrees the previous day. Widespread drought after April of that year caused some towns to haul water for domestic use, and many manufacturing plants were barely operational. (The Weather Channel)