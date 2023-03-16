Rain today then freezing up

Rain today and the much colder weather tomorrow means there will be a lot of ice forming on the pavement and sidewalks. Warmer weather and more melting won't return until late in the weekend.
Today: Cloudy and mild with rain developing in the afternoon.
High: 43 Wind: South 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming windy and colder. Rain changing to snow with 2 to 4 inches possible in the Northwoods. An inch or two possible in a few central locations.
Low: 27 Wind: NW 25-35, gusting to 40
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. A few flurries or light snow showers possible.
High: 27 Wind: NW 20-30, gusting to 35
A strong low pressure system is moving into the area for today. Skies will be cloudy and rain will be developing around midday and into the afternoon. A quarter inch or so of rain is likely and this will cause some minor flooding issues on city streets and in parking lots. The rain will mix with snow in far northern parts of the area, north of highway 70. High temps will reach the low 40s with winds out of the south around 10 to 15 mph.
The rain will change to snow this evening and overnight. The highest accumulations now look to be in the far north, 4 to 8 inches could accumulate in Iron and Ashland counties. 2 to 4 inches are possible in other Northwoods locations. Less than 2 inches of snow will fall in central Wisconsin. The other main concern overnight is the wind and cold. There will be a flash freeze by tomorrow morning as temps drop into the 20s. The wind will shift to the northwest and gust up to 40 mph tomorrow morning. The bitter northwest wind will then continue through the day tomorrow and into Saturday. Temps will stay in the 20s on Friday and Saturday. You will want your heavier winter coat once again. There will be some light snow showers and flurries around central Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday but not much accumulation. The main threat of accumulating snow will be with lake effect snow occurring north of Highway 70. There might be 2 to 4 inches Later Friday into Saturday morning.
Because of the snow potential, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Price county through 1 pm Friday and for Vilas county through 7 am Saturday. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for IRON and ASHLAND counties through 7 am Saturday.
On Sunday, more sun should develop with highs in the mid 30s. The warming trend will continue into next week. Highs will be around 40 on Monday, in the low 40s on Tuesday, and then reach the mid 40s on Wednesday. The next chance of rain or snow will not develop until later Wednesday into Thursday.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1942 - Two tornadoes, 24 minutes apart, struck Baldwin, MS, resulting in 65 deaths. (David Ludlum)