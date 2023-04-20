Rainy weather for today, then a chilly weekend

More wet weather is on the way for today. It will be a bit drier over the next few days, but it won't be warming up too much until next week.
Today: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain and thunderstorms.
High: 52 Wind: East 15-25
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and breezy.
Low: 34 Wind: SW 15-25
Friday: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy with spotty rain showers developing in the afternoon.
High: 50 Wind: SW 20-30
Look for a few rounds of rain and storms for today. The first round will be early in the morning. The second round will move through around midday. The third round will be in our area around late afternoon and very early evening. A few of the storms might produce some small hail or brief gusty winds. It will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the 40s in the Northwoods, in the 50s around central areas, and in the low 60s south of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. Winds will be breezy again out of the east at 15-25 mph.
The storm system bringing the rain and storms today will move eastward over the Great Lakes region for the next couple of days and we will see some colder air sweep into Wisconsin. It won't be too chilly on Friday as highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s, but it will be chilly on Saturday and Sunday when highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. In addition to colder air, we will have a chance of spotty showers. The showers will be in the form of rain on Friday afternoon. The isolated showers will turn to snow on Saturday afternoon. The wind will be quite gusty yet on Friday and Saturday, adding a bit more chill to the air.
On Sunday we should have dry weather and that trend should last through the middle of next week. It will also slowly warm-up. After highs in the low 40s on Sunday, the mercury should rise up to around 50 on Monday, and then reach the mid 50s from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1901 - A spring storm produced unusally heavy snow in northeast Ohio. Warren received 35.5 inches in thirty-six hours, and 28 inches fell at Green Hill. Akron OH established April records of 15.6 inches in 24 hours, and 26.6 inches for the month. Pittsburgh PA established April records of 12.7 inches in 24 hours, and 13.5 inches for the month. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)