Renewable Energy - Getting More Expensive

Many long-time readers will recall that I have been a very optimistic supporter of technological progress and renewable energy for most of the last two decades. I wrote hundreds of articles which kept track of developments in everything from solar power, to wind turbines, to biofuels, to nuclear energy.
Based upon the evidence that has accumulated over the last few years, I am no longer very optimistic about most renewable efforts. I was first to sour on grain ethanol, then wind farms, and now even on solar farms. Once many square miles of forests started being chopped down in central Wisconsin in order to "save the environment" with solar panels, it became quite clear we are going down the wrong path. Even worse, we are paying much more for electricity every year.
Even though it was widely acknowledged through the early part of this century that most renewables were not cost-effective replacements for hydrocarbon energy, I was still hopeful that technological advances would bring them into a competitive position. This has not happened. In fact, it appears the situation could getting worse, not better.
As reported by the Wall Street Journal, even after the US Government's massive financial support, offshore wind farm developers along the east coast are raising the cost of implementation by 64 percent! One utility in New York is asking to raise electricity rates by a whopping 48 percent! A wind farm company from Denmark has said they will have difficulties completing any projects unless they get a lot more money from the government. It looks like Michael Moore was correct in his assessment of the renewable industry a few years ago. I was skeptical at the time, but perhaps he was spot on.
If wind turbines start to take over more of the natural landscape across the country, will electricity rates continue to soar?
The one form of energy that could still produce cleaner, more abundant, and cheap energy is nuclear - both fission and fusion. I have tracked many positive developments over the last couple of years and it seems the US Air Force is also exploring the use of nuclear for the future. Fusion power is getting some big investments but there is still no definite time frame on when it might become commercially available. Advanced fission reactors are ready to go right now - if only there was popular/political support. The lack of support for the development of safe nuclear energy over the last half-century may turn out to be one of the biggest tragedies of our time.