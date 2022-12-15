Scatteerd light snow for a couple of days

The heavy snow is over but you might still need to shovel a little snow over the next couple of days. Also, get ready for some colder weather next week.
Today: Heavy snow ending early, then cloudy with patchy light snow and flurries.
High: 35 Wind: East 10-20, becoming South
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of light snow. An inch or so possible.
Low: 27 Wind: East-Southeast 5-15
Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periodic snow showers. Up to an inch possible.
High: 30 Wind: SE 5-10 becoming West
The storm system that produce the heavy snow last night will remain over our area for the next couple of days. It will continue to produce periodic light snow. After daybreak today, there will not be too much snow, just patchy flurries and it will not be too bad for cleaning up. Highs will be in the 30s and winds will be out of the east 10 to 20 mph early, shifting to the south later.
A couple batches of light snow will move across the area tonight and Friday and these could produce an inch or two in spots. Even on Saturday, there could be enough light snow to coat the ground just a bit. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs around 30 and on Saturday the mercury will again top out in the upper 20s to around 30.
You will notice some colder weather developing on Sunday and finally it will be dry with perhaps a few peeks of sun. After Sunday, we will have some of the coldest weather of the season so far. Highs will be near 20 on Sunday then linger in the teens for most of next week. Low temps might dip below zero on a couple of days.
As far as additional snow goes, there is a slight chance of light snow late Monday and then another small chance of snow later Wednesday into Thursday.
Have a fun Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 15-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 2005 - Freezing rain and ice pellets fell throughout portions of the southeast U.S. The accumulation of ice caused about 683,000 utilities customers to lose power from northern Georgia northward through the western Carolinas. The power outages were the result of ice accretions of up to three-quarter inch in thickness. The ice storm was blamed for at least four deaths (Associated Press).