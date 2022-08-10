Seasonal late Summer weather for some time to come

A fairly dry weather pattern is developing. Most days going forward will have a good amount of sunshine but will not be too hot.
Today: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. An isolated shower or storm possible late in the afternoon, mainly south of Marathon county.
High: 84 Wind: West 10-15, becoming NW
Tonight: An isolated showers possible in the south early, then clearing and cool.
Low: 55 Wind: Light NE
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 78 Wind: NE 5-10
Today will be the warmest day in the outlook with high temps in the low to mid 80s. Conditions will be a little more humid, but not too bad for this time of year. A weak cold front moving in from the north will produce a few scattered clouds but not much chance of precipitation. An isolated storm or two could pop up late this afternoon or early evening, mainly south of Marathon county. Winds will be out of the west through early afternoon then shift to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.
High pressure should help produce mostly sunny skies again on Thursday and temps will be a little cooler, reaching the mid to upper 70s. Highs will be in the upper 70s once again on Friday with partly cloudy skies.
A warm front approaching from the west will bring a slight chance of showers or a thundershower west of Marathon county Friday afternoon. This warm front will then move through much of our area Friday night into Saturday. Because of this, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday. It will be a little more humid on Saturday as well with highs in the low 80s.
Highs will be in the low 80s once again on Sunday with a slight chance of a shower or storm, then the weather should be mainly dry and comfortable for early next week. High temps from Monday through Wednesday will likely be in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1882 - Sandusky OH noted a four minute snow squall during the morning, frost was reported in the suburbs of Chicago, and a killing frost was reported at Cresco IA. (The Weather Channel)