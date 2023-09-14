Seasonal weather for a few days

Perfect Autumn weather is on the way for today, then it will be not so perfect for the weekend. However, it will not be the worst weather either.
Today: (patchy fog & frost early). Sunny and nice.
High: 72 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 52 Wind: South around 10
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers.
High: 70 Wind: SW 10-15
After a chilly start with some patchy fog, get ready for some gorgeous early Autumn weather. We should have blue skies all day long and highs will reach the low 70s. Winds will turn to the southwest at around 10 mph.
A cold front pushing in from the northwest will bring more clouds later tonight into Friday. It will also generate a few showers. The highest chance of the wet weather will be from Wausau on north during the morning and midday time frame on Friday. A few spotty showers could pop up again in the afternoon. Even with more clouds, tomorrow will be fairly seasonal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The same weather system helping to bring in the cold front on Friday will linger over our area on Saturday. This means more clouds than sun with a continued chance of a brief shower or two. Highs on Saturday will once again be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Conditions will be a little cooler on Sunday but it will be dry. Skies should gradually turn mostly sunny. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. More sun will be in the area on Monday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
A warmer spell of weather will develop for the middle of next week with highs in the 70s to near 80 from Tuesday through Thursday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with mainly dry weather during this time frame, however, I cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm popping up on a couple of the days.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-September-2023
On this date in weather history: 1944 - A very destructive hurricane swept across Cape Hatteras and Chesapeake Bay, side swiped New Jersey and Long Island, and crossed southeastern Massachusetts. The hurricane killed more than four hundred persons, mainly at sea. The hurricane destroyed the Atlantic City NJ boardwalk. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)