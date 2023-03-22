Seasonal weather on the way with not too much precipitation

After the rain and snow early today, the weather pattern is looking fairly quiet. No big warm-up is on the way but temperatures will not be too bad for this time of year.
Today: Rain and snow ending early, then breezy and mild with a few peeks of sun in the afternoon.
High: 45 Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in the far south (south of Stevens Point).
Low: 27 Wind: NW 10-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then more sun developing. A little cooler.
High: 40 Wind: NW around 10
Snow and rain will move out of the area very early today, then we will have mild conditions once again. High temps should reach the low to mid 40s this afternoon and it will be breezy with southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. If we are lucky, we might see a few peeks of sun this afternoon.
Over the next few days, there will be a couple of storm systems brushing by to our south. As of now, it looks like these will only have minor effects on our weather. Late tonight into early Thursday morning, there is a slight chance of light rain or snow in the far south (south of Stevens Point). On Saturday there is another slight chance of rain and snow well south and east of Marathon county. A couple of weak troughs of low pressure will then move through the Midwest on Sunday and Monday and these will produce a slight chance of a couple of rain or snow showers. Overall, it doesn't look like any significant precipitation is likely until the middle of next week.
What about the cloud cover? Tomorrow we should see more sun breaking out in the afternoon and Friday looks fairly sunny. From Saturday through Monday, there will be more clouds than sun. On Tuesday the clouds should break up a bit more once again.
What about high temperatures? Tomorrow will be a little cooler with highs around 40, then we should have highs in the low to mid 40s from Friday through Sunday. It will turn a little cooler early next week, but not too cold for this time of year. The mercury should be in the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday and then linger in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1990 - A surge of arctic air kept temperatures in the teens and 20s during the day in the north central U.S., and heavy snow fell over parts of Montana. Record warmth was reported in the western U.S., and in Alaska. Phoenix AZ reported a record high of 94 degrees, and the town of Barrow, located along the arctic coast of Alaska, reported a record high of 20 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)