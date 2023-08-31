September Heat Records

Coming up this weekend, we are likely going to experience some record high temperatures in the area. There might be three days in a row with the record heat - Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
You might be wondering if this has ever happened before in Wausau in September. It is not very common, but long stretches of 90-degree weather have occurred a few times.
September of 1931 was particularly hot during the second week of the month. We had five days in a row with highs of 90 or greater and we almost hit 100 degrees.
- September 8th: 96
- September 9th: 92
- September 10th: 99
- September 11th: 94
- September 12th: 91
In 1939, we had four days in a row in the middle of the month with 90-degree heat.
- September 13th: 92
- September 14th: 94
- September 15th: 93
- September 16th: 92
We also had a substantial late-Summer heat wave in 1953 which began in late August and continued into early September.
- August 25th: 90
- August 26th: 93
- August 27th: 92
- August 28th: 92
- August 29th: 92
- September 1st: 95
- September 2nd: 95
With the record heat in our area for the first few days of September and above normal temperatures likely through the middle of the month, it is not too early to start asking about the warmest September ever. That occurred back in 1908 when the mean temperature was 65.6 degrees. Coming in 2nd was September of 1931 with a mean temperature of 65.4 degrees.