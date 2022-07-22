Severe storms possible tomorrow

You might need the AC over the next couple of days, then it will be much more comfortable for most of next week. Also, watch out for some stronger storms later Saturday.
Today: Partly cloudy in the morning with a few showers in the far north (north of Highway 8) then mostly sunny and a bit breezy during the afternoon. An isolated storm possible later in the day, mainly south of Marathon county.
High: 87 Wind: West 10-20
Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 65 Wind: SW around 5
Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds and muggy with severe thunderstorms likely later in the afternoon.
High: 89 Wind: South 10-15
A few showers or an isolated storm could move through the far northern part of the area (north of Highway 70) this morning. A spotty shower might also develop in the southern part of the area. Otherwise, today will be another warm one with more sun developing. Scattered clouds will be moving through during the morning, then it will be more sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Conditions will not be too humid and there will be a nice breeze of 10 to 20 mph out of the west.
Tonight and Saturday morning should be quiet as the humidity increases. The clouds will also increase Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves in from the northwest. High temperatures approaching 90 degrees will help to fuel the development of thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe during the mid to late afternoon and a few storms could linger into the evening hours. Watch out for high wind and hail.
After the front moves through, it looks like some very nice Summer weather for a few days. Conditions will be a bit breezy on Sunday as the clouds move out and the humidity decreases. Sunday afternoon will be quite enjoyable with the mercury in the upper 70s to around 80. Monday will also be very nice with a good amount of sun and highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures will warm up a little on Tuesday, reaching the low 80s in the afternoon. It will also be a bit humid. A cold front crossing our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring another chance of showers and storms. Conditions should dry up once again on Wednesday afternoon and then we should have more gorgeous and comfortable weather developing late next week.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 22-July-2022
On this date in weather history: 1918 - A single bolt of lightning struck 504 sheep dead in their tracks at the Wasatch National Forest in Utah. Sheep often herd together in storms, and as a result the shock from the lightning bolt was passed from one animal to another. (David Ludlum)