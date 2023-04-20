ICYMI: Severe Weather Special

(WAOW) - Our Severe Weather Special aired on Wednesday. If you were busy and couldn't watch - but wanted to, no worries, we've got you covered.
The special broadcast we covered some major storms that hit our area over the years including tornadoes that hit Gilman, Langlade County and Merrill in the past couple decades.
We also covered steps you can take when a severe weather emergency takes place and where seconds matter.
In addition to looking back at the storms we saw, our Storm Track 9 meteorologists Justin Loew, Jackson Garlock, Brad Miller and Tony Schumacher will had informative things you can do in a storm.