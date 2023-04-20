 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ICYMI: Severe Weather Special

SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL: In addition to looking back at the storms we saw, our Storm Track 9 meteorologists Justin Loew, Jackson Garlock, Brad Miller and Tony Schumacher will have informative things you can do in a storm.

(WAOW) - Our Severe Weather Special aired on Wednesday. If you were busy and couldn't watch - but wanted to, no worries, we've got you covered.

The special broadcast we covered some major storms that hit our area over the years including tornadoes that hit Gilman, Langlade County and Merrill in the past couple decades.

Tornado pic

We also covered steps you can take when a severe weather emergency takes place and where seconds matter. 

In addition to looking back at the storms we saw, our Storm Track 9 meteorologists Justin Loew, Jackson Garlock, Brad Miller and Tony Schumacher will had informative things you can do in a storm. 

