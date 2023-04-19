Looking back at the 2007 Langlade County tornado

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - One of the more memorable tornadoes in north central Wisconsin hit on June 7, 2007. It touched down just east of Mattoon and travelled more than 40 miles through parts of Shawano, Menominee, Langlade and Oconto counties.
The twister destroyed over 14,000 acres of forest, leaving a path that can still be seen today by satellite. While the area was sparsely populated, there were homes and businesses damaged and destroyed - including the Bear Paw Outdoor Adventure Center in White Lake.
Jamee Peters - the owner of Bear Paw at the time - remembers it well. She was at the resort the day the tornado tore through. She went to the lower level of the main building as the tornado was hitting. As the tornado passed over, she remembers her ears popping and the sound similar to standing underneath a jet airplane.
As she emerged, she was shocked at the damage left behind. "It looked like a bomb went off," she said.
Buildings were down, along with power lines. She did survive though, along with everyone else at the resort.
Peters was sent to an ambulance to be checked out as first responders got to work, including Donna and Bill Kallner of the Wolf River Fire Department. They remember how, as they got closer and closer to the path of the storm, the less and less there was - just damage as far as the eye could see.
They got to work, along with countless other volunteers - many with chainsaws - who just showed up to help in any way possible.
It took a year to completely rebuild the resort. Peters says it changed her - the whole experience, changed her outlook on life and what's important. She did end up selling the resort several years later.
One memorial does remain at the resort - a tree filled with kayaks hanging from the branches. There is a story behind this - while the tornado didn't put the kayaks there, Kallner heard a news story with the quote "there's kayaks in trees in northern Wisconsin" after the storm had moved through.
That quote inspired them to put several kayaks in a tree that had survived the storm - and that kayak tree still remains at the resort to this day.