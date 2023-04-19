Severe weather safety: Have a plan

(WAOW) - Severe weather can strike at any time of the year, so it's always important to have a plan in case severe weather strikes. It's also very important to not only have that plan, but practice it from time to time.
Most people will remember doing tornado drills at school, but it's also a good idea to practice at home. Severe weather can be chaotic, and many times you have little warning to get to safety, so it's always a good idea to practice that plan when conditions are normal and not chaotic.
If you're at home, your best bet is to get to the basement. If you don't have one, get to an interior room like a bathroom or closet - the more walls between you and the outside, the better. It's also very important to stay away from windows - they can easily break and blow through the air, and it's easy to get injured by them during a tornado.
But what if you aren't at home when severe weather strikes? For example:
what if you are out shopping?
In that case, any store should have a plan. Many larger stores will make an announcement over their sound system telling them what to do, including telling them where in the store to go to for safety - such as a bathroom or an employee break room. Again, the most important thing is to get to the interior of the building away from windows and potential flying debris.
What if you're driving?
Your best bet, if you know you have time, is to get to a safe building like a gas station. But what if you aren't near a building like that? If you know where the storm is and know you have time to get away from it, driving away from the storm is a good first step. But if the storm is getting close, you absolutely don't want to be driving.
At that point, either get out of the car and get into a ditch - it sounds counter-intuitive to go outside, but getting in a ditch gets you lower, and offers some protection from flying debris. However, you do want to make sure to cover your head to protect yourself if you do this.
The other option is to pull over, make sure your seatbelt is fastened tightly, and once again, cover your head. Keep in mind, though, that this is a last resort - it's important to have a plan ahead of time so you don't find yourself in that situation.
What if you're outside?
It depends on where you are, but the first rule of thumb, as always, is to get inside if at all possible. If you're at a campground, try and get into a building like a bathroom or shower area. If that's not possible, make sure you can get away from any large trees - not only do they make it more possible to get struck by lightning, but they could also fall down.
And again, if possible, if you know severe weather is possible, avoid camping that night if possible. What if you're at an outdoor concert or festival? Again, first bet is to find a building - if you know severe weather is possible, scout out the area ahead of time so you know where to go.
If there is no shelter available, your car may be another option - but again, it's much safer to find an indoor shelter if at all possible, as your car can still be a dangerous place if severe weather strikes.
What if you're swimming?
This is easy - get out of the water first and foremost. Not only is it not a safe place to be during severe weather, but being in the water also makes you a prime target for lightning. From there, follow the rules for being outside - get inside a strong building if at all possible.
If not, make sure to get to an area where you're less likely to be hit by debris, such as falling trees - lying in a ditch can once again be a good idea, just make sure to cover your head and get as low as possible.