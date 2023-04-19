SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL: A look back at 2011 Merrill tornado

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Several strong tornadoes have tracked through the News 9 area over the past several years - one of the strongest and most memorable struck Merrill in April 2011.
The damage: Several businesses and 44 homes were either damaged or destroyed.
One of those homes that were damaged belonged to Sandy Lahne.
She tells us that at first, it felt like a nice spring day. Then she saw birds flying backwards, and realized something wasn't right. That was just the beginning.
A tornado had torn through town, leaving a path of destruction - she says it looked like a war zone. She considers herself lucky though, she only lost part of her house, while others lost everything.
It took people months - even years for some - to completely rebuild. She says it was a devastating day, one she and many others will never forget.