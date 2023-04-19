Severe Weather Special: Watch vs. Warning

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Severe Weather Special: Watch vs. Warning

Watch v warning
Mitchell Skurzewski

(WAOW) - There are many terms you may hear when you watch the StormTrack 9 team talk about severe weather. Two of the most common terms are watches and warnings.

Do you know the difference between the two?

A good way to remember the difference is to think about baking a cake. A watch is like when all of the ingredients of a cake are together, and you're getting ready to bake the cake. However, they're all separate, and nothing has been done with them yet. A watch is issued when the ingredients are there for severe weather, but it isn't happening just yet.

A warning is issued when severe weather is occurring. There may be strong winds, large hail, or even tornadoes happening. This is like when the cake is baked and ready to eat.

If you hear a warning issued for your area, that is the time to take immediate action - get inside if you're outdoors, and get to a safe location. If you have a basement available, that's your best bet. If not, get to any room inside and stay away from windows.

