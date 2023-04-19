Severe Weather Special: Watch vs. Warning

(WAOW) - There are many terms you may hear when you watch the StormTrack 9 team talk about severe weather. Two of the most common terms are watches and warnings.
Do you know the difference between the two?
A good way to remember the difference is to think about baking a cake. A watch is like when all of the ingredients of a cake are together, and you're getting ready to bake the cake. However, they're all separate, and nothing has been done with them yet. A watch is issued when the ingredients are there for severe weather, but it isn't happening just yet.
A warning is issued when severe weather is occurring. There may be strong winds, large hail, or even tornadoes happening. This is like when the cake is baked and ready to eat.
If you hear a warning issued for your area, that is the time to take immediate action - get inside if you're outdoors, and get to a safe location. If you have a basement available, that's your best bet. If not, get to any room inside and stay away from windows.