Two decades later: A look back at the Gilman Tornado

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two decades later: A look back at the Gilman Tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
Gilman Tornado 2002
Mitchell Skurzewski

SEVERE WEATHER SPECIAL: Looking back on the Gilman Tornado of 2002

GILMAN, Wis. (WAOW) — Labor Day isn't typically a holiday associated with tornadoes in Wisconsin, but in 2002 it turned out to be a match. Several tornadoes touched down across the state, including and EF-3 tornado that leveled a good part of Ladysmith.

An hour after that storm, an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Gilman, with the school being directly in the path.

While it was a holiday and no students were in class that day, the football team was at the school practicing as the storm approached. They were outside, then moved their practice inside as the storm moved closer.

While practicing in the gym and heard the storm, some of them went into the hallways to see what it looked like - not knowing that a tornado was hitting the school. The players saw a large fire door blow down, and they knew they had to take shelter. They ran back to the gym, and former coach Michael Gingras recalls feeling his ears popping and seeing parts of the gym roof being peeled off by the twister.

Everyone was able to get to safety in Gingras's classroom, and outside of a few cuts and scrapes, everyone escaped without injury. One of the players on the team - Adam Johnson - remembers it passing quickly, but still remembers the chaos of that day as they scrambled to get out of the gym, the roof was being pulled away, and moving into a safe part of the building.

While the school suffered a lot of damage, other parts of the town were untouched by the tornado. In fact, Johnson remembers players calling parents to pick them up because a tornado hit the school, and some of the parents thinking it was a joke.

The tornado also destroyed the football field, and a new field with new bleachers and a scoreboard was built the following year. Another memorial inside the school lives on as well - the hallway that suffered the most damaged is now memorialized with a sign proclaiming it "Tornado Alley".

