Two decades later: A look back at the Gilman Tornado

GILMAN, Wis. (WAOW) — Labor Day isn't typically a holiday associated with tornadoes in Wisconsin, but in 2002 it turned out to be a match. Several tornadoes touched down across the state, including and EF-3 tornado that leveled a good part of Ladysmith.
An hour after that storm, an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Gilman, with the school being directly in the path.
While it was a holiday and no students were in class that day, the football team was at the school practicing as the storm approached. They were outside, then moved their practice inside as the storm moved closer.
While practicing in the gym and heard the storm, some of them went into the hallways to see what it looked like - not knowing that a tornado was hitting the school. The players saw a large fire door blow down, and they knew they had to take shelter. They ran back to the gym, and former coach Michael Gingras recalls feeling his ears popping and seeing parts of the gym roof being peeled off by the twister.
Everyone was able to get to safety in Gingras's classroom, and outside of a few cuts and scrapes, everyone escaped without injury. One of the players on the team - Adam Johnson - remembers it passing quickly, but still remembers the chaos of that day as they scrambled to get out of the gym, the roof was being pulled away, and moving into a safe part of the building.
While the school suffered a lot of damage, other parts of the town were untouched by the tornado. In fact, Johnson remembers players calling parents to pick them up because a tornado hit the school, and some of the parents thinking it was a joke.
The tornado also destroyed the football field, and a new field with new bleachers and a scoreboard was built the following year. Another memorial inside the school lives on as well - the hallway that suffered the most damaged is now memorialized with a sign proclaiming it "Tornado Alley".