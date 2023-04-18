WATCH: Severe Weather Special airs Wednesday

(WAOW) - It is Severe Weather Awareness Week and it only seems fitting after the late-season snowstorm that pummeled the area Sunday night into Monday.
We will be airing a Severe Weather Special at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on News 9 TV-WAOW. On the special broadcast we will look back on some major storms that hit our area and steps you can take when a severe weather emergency takes place and where seconds matter.
In addition to looking back at the storms we saw, our Storm Track 9 meteorologists Justin Loew, Jackson Garlock, Brad Miller and Tony Schumacher will have informative things you can do in a storm.
Some of the stories include: tools you can use at home when severe weather happens and steps you can take when a weather emergency happens.
Don't miss this special broadcast.