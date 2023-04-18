 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WATCH: Severe Weather Special airs Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe Weather Special

(WAOW) - It is Severe Weather Awareness Week and it only seems fitting after the late-season snowstorm that pummeled the area Sunday night into Monday.

We will be airing a Severe Weather Special at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on News 9 TV-WAOW. On the special broadcast we will look back on some major storms that hit our area and steps you can take when a severe weather emergency takes place and where seconds matter. 

In addition to looking back at the storms we saw, our Storm Track 9 meteorologists Justin Loew, Jackson Garlock, Brad Miller and Tony Schumacher will have informative things you can do in a storm. 

Some of the stories include: tools you can use at home when severe weather happens and steps you can take when a weather emergency happens. 

Don't miss this special broadcast. 

Tags

Recommended for you