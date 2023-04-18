WATCH: Severe Weather Special airs Wednesday

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1167.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&