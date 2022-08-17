Shower chances increasing over the next few days

The weather will become more unsettled after today. Be prepared to dodge some raindrops at times heading into the weekend. Even though there will be more clouds with the damp weather, temperatures will not be too cool.
Today: Partly cloudy with a small chance of showers or isolated storms in the Northwoods.
High: 81 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Scattered clouds with a 30% chance of showers.
Low: 60 Wind: Light SW
Thursday: A bit humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of scattered showers or isolated storms.
High: 79 Wind: SW around 10
Today will be a lot like yesterday with the addition of a few spotty showers or isolated storms that could form in the far north or northwestern parts of the area, generally north of Highway 8 and west of Highway 45. There will be some patchy cloud cover at times and high temps should reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
A slow-moving upper level low pressure system will transit the upper Midwest from Thursday through Sunday and this means an increasing chance of rain. Most of the wet weather will occur during the afternoon hours, but a little could drift through overnight. The days with the highest chance (70%) of periodic showers or storms will be Friday and Saturday. The odds of rain are a bit lower (40%) on Thursday and Sunday. Conditions will be a little humid with more clouds than sun and highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.
Early next week the weather should dry up once again. Skies should become brighter with high temps just a little above normal. From Monday through Wednesday the mercury should top out in the upper 70s to around 80.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-August-2022
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Fifty-five cities, from the Middle Mississippi Valley to the Middle Atlantic Coast Region, reported record high temperatures for the date. Beckley WV reported an all-time record high of 96 degrees, and Baltimore MD hit 104 degrees, marking their thirteenth day of the year with 100 degree heat. Chicago IL equalled a record with 46 days of 90 degree weather for the year. Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Wisconsin to New Jersey. Thunderstorms in New Jersey produced high winds which gusted to 92 mph at Wrightstown, and blew down a circus tent at Lavallette injuring fourteen persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)