 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Showers and storms today along with a warm trend

  • Updated
  • 0
swryy

Weather

For the first time in a long time, there is a risk of severe weather later today. Overall, the main trend in the weather is fairly warm conditions through the next few days. 

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning, then a good chance of thunderstorms toward evening.

High: 80 Wind: South-Southeast 10-15

Tonight: Scattered storms during the evening, then partly cloudy.

Low: 62 Wind: SE around 10

Thursday: A bit humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of storms later in the day.

High: 83 Wind: West around 10

We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a chance of a few scattered showers. The sun will then break out a bit more during the afternoon and boost high temps up to around 80. A weak trough of low pressure will then move in from the west and create a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A few of the storms might produce strong winds or hail. These storms should move out of the area after midnight. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10 to 18 mph.

The trough of low pressure will linger over the upper Midwest on Thursday and Friday so there will continue to be a chance of some showers or storms, but the odds will be a little lower for our area. The chance of storms on Thursday is around 40 percent later in the afternoon or evening. On Friday the chance of a stray thunderstorm or two is about 20 percent. A slight chance of showers or storms will linger in the far southern part of the area on Saturday (south of Stevens Point).

Other than the small rain chances, we will have a mix of sun and clouds each day with temperatures a few degrees above normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s from Thursday through Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday (Independence Day), highs will likely reach the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moving in from the west will produce a chance of storms once again late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-June-2023

On this date in weather history: 1975 - Lee Trevino and two other golfers are struck by lightning at the Western Open golf tournament in Oak Brook, IL. (The Weather Channel)

Tags

Recommended for you