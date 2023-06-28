Showers and storms today along with a warm trend

For the first time in a long time, there is a risk of severe weather later today. Overall, the main trend in the weather is fairly warm conditions through the next few days.
Today: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the morning, then a good chance of thunderstorms toward evening.
High: 80 Wind: South-Southeast 10-15
Tonight: Scattered storms during the evening, then partly cloudy.
Low: 62 Wind: SE around 10
Thursday: A bit humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of storms later in the day.
High: 83 Wind: West around 10
We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with a chance of a few scattered showers. The sun will then break out a bit more during the afternoon and boost high temps up to around 80. A weak trough of low pressure will then move in from the west and create a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A few of the storms might produce strong winds or hail. These storms should move out of the area after midnight. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10 to 18 mph.
The trough of low pressure will linger over the upper Midwest on Thursday and Friday so there will continue to be a chance of some showers or storms, but the odds will be a little lower for our area. The chance of storms on Thursday is around 40 percent later in the afternoon or evening. On Friday the chance of a stray thunderstorm or two is about 20 percent. A slight chance of showers or storms will linger in the far southern part of the area on Saturday (south of Stevens Point).
Other than the small rain chances, we will have a mix of sun and clouds each day with temperatures a few degrees above normal. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s from Thursday through Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday (Independence Day), highs will likely reach the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moving in from the west will produce a chance of storms once again late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1975 - Lee Trevino and two other golfers are struck by lightning at the Western Open golf tournament in Oak Brook, IL. (The Weather Channel)