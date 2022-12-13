Slushy and icy Winter weather on the way

The big story in the weather is a messy Winter storm for mid-week. The other question is when we might finally see the sun again.
Today: Cloudy and breezy.
High: 35 Wind: SE 15-25
Tonight: Cloudy and windy with a wintry mix and freezing rain developing.
Low: 32 Wind: East-Southeast 20-35
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with a wintry mix and freezing rain possible early, then periodic rain and snow in the afternoon.
High: 35 Wind: East-Southeast 15-30
Today could be considered the calm before the storm, but the winds will not be too calm – blowing out of the southeast at 15 to 25 mph. Even though highs temps will be in the low to mid 30s, it will not feel that warm. Skies will remain cloudy all day long.
Wintry precipitation will begin later tonight as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Much of the area will see a mix of sleet and freezing rain tonight into early Wednesday morning. By late morning and into the afternoon on Wednesday there will be some rain mixing with snow at times. The roads might be a bit icy early in the morning, then they will be more slushy and wet into the afternoon.
The same storm system will remain over our area Wednesday night through Friday. The heaviest snow will develop on Wednesday night. Snow will be more scattered Thursday and Friday. During the day on Wednesday, there might be a slushy inch or two of sleet or snow. Wednesday night is when 5 to 10 inches could fall. On Thursday afternoon and Friday, we might pick up another inch or two. Because of the storm, A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for most of the area.
High temps will still be in the mid-30s on Wednesday and Thursday, then fall to about 30 on Friday. The cooler trend will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 20s on Saturday and low to mid 20s on Sunday. The coldest weather of the season so far could move in for the middle of next week with highs only in the teens.
There is still a chance of some patchy light snow on Saturday, then the weather should be dry on Sunday. The sun might break out a little on Sunday, otherwise, we will have to wait until the middle of next week.
Have a fun Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1987 - A major winter storm produced high winds and heavy snow in the Southern Rockies and the Southern High Plains. Snowfall totals in New Mexico ranged up to 25 inches at Cedar Crest, with up to three feet of snow reported in the higher elevations. Winds of 75 mph, with gusts to 124 mph, were reported northeast of Albuquerque NM. El Paso TX was buried under 22.4 inches of snow, including a single storm record of 16.8 inches in 24 hours. The snowfall total surpassed their previous record for an entire winter season of 18.4 inches. Record cold was experienced the next three nights as readings dipped into the single numbers. High winds ushering unseasonably cold air into the southwestern U.S. gusted to 100 mph at Grapevine CA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)