Small rain chances continue for the rest of the week

A good amount of rain hit most of the area last night and those locations that missed out will have some chances of rain off-and-on for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be mostly comfortable as well.
Today: Sunny and pleasant for most of the day, then increasing clouds late.
High: 78 Wind: NNW around 10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of light showers, mainly in the southern half of the area (south of Wausau).
Low: 57 Wind: Variable around 5
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of patchy light rain or an isolated thunderstorm.
High: 75 Wind: SE 10-15
The sun will come out and stay out for most of today. Clouds will not drift in until late afternoon or early evening. It will be a refreshing day with highs in the 70s for most areas and a few low 80s in the south. Winds will be out of the North-Northwest at around 10 mph.
Later tonight a weak trough of low pressure will move through and bring a chance of patchy light rain. Several other weak weather systems will move through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region of the country from Wednesday through Monday and this means there is a small chance of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms each day. Due to the weak and transient nature of the weather systems moving through, it is hard to pinpoint what parts of the area will get rain on any particular day – just let it be known that we will have a mix of sun and clouds with the small rain chances for the rest of the week. There will be chances of thunderstorms but the odds of severe weather are low.
Temperatures will be seasonal with a couple of days a few degrees below normal and a couple of days a little above normal. One of the cooler days will be tomorrow with more clouds and highs in the mid 70s. On Thursday highs will be back up to around 80. Friday and Saturday will be a couple of the warmer days with highs in the low to mid 80s. The temperature will climb up to around 80 on Sunday and then stay in the 70s for Monday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1888 - Heavy snow reached almost to the base of Mt. Washington, NH, and the peaks of the Green Mountains were whitened. (David Ludlum)