Small rain chances developing

The rain chances are still looking pretty slim over the next few days and the temperatures will remain quite warm. Enjoy the sunshine.
Today: Partly or mostly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of spotty showers later in the afternoon.
High: 89 Wind: South 10-15
Tonight: An isolated shower possible early, then clearing.
Low: 61 Wind: SE around 5
Thursday: Warm and a bit humid with sunny to partly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of scattered showers or storms in the afternoon.
High: 88 Wind: South-Southeast around 10
Today will be a lot like yesterday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. We will see partly or mostly sunny skies and feel the breeze out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance of a shower or brief thundershower later this afternoon, mainly south and east of Wausau.
A bit higher chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop tomorrow afternoon but not everyone will see rain. It will be a touch humid with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday. Similar conditions will be in the area on Friday with the higher chance of hit-or-miss thundershowers being north and west of Wausau.
Well above normal temperatures will continue over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds in the sky and there is still a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday.
Temps will cool off a little next week with highs in the low to mid 80s on Monday, around 80 on Tuesday, and possibly as cool as the upper 70s for Wednesday. Rain chances will be fairly slim. The day with the highest chance of an isolated shower or storm will be Monday, as things look now.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1985 - Severe thuunderstorms spawned forty-one tornadoes across the Lower Great Lakes Region and southeastern Ontario which killed 74 persons. (Storm Data)