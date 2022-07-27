Small rain chances through tomorrow

Great Summer weather is on the way but we might still need to dodge a couple of showers in the near term. Warmer weather is likely next week once again.
Today: Scattered clouds early, then mostly sunny and a bit breezy with an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon.
High: 80 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered light showers or a thundershower possible, mainly south of Marathon county
Low: 58 Wind: West 5-10
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Brief light showers or sprinkles likely around midday and into the afternoon
High: 73 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Look for a few clouds in the sky early today, then the weather will turn mostly sunny and a bit breezy through the afternoon. In addition, there is a chance of widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm during the afternoon. High temps will reach the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph.
A cold front moving in from the north tonight will generate another chance of showers and thundershowers. The highest chance of the wet weather will be around Wausau or farther south. If it does develop, there might be a quarter inch or so of rain.
We will start out with sunny skies on Thursday, then more clouds will develop along with spotty sprinkles or brief showers around midday and into the afternoon. It will be a breezy and cooler day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Nice Summer weather will develop for Friday and most of the weekend. There should be a good amount of sunshine on all three days. The mercury will rise into the mid 70s on Friday, reach the low 80s on Saturday, and top out in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.
The next chance of rain will come Sunday night into Monday as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. The temperature will not cool off for too long after the front. By Wednesday of next week, highs could get close to 90 degrees.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-July-2022
On this date in weather history: 1939 - The temperature at Lewiston, ID, hit 117 degrees to establish an all-time record high for that location. (The Weather Channel)