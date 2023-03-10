Snow this morning and snow this weekend

One snowstorm is ending today and another is on the way over the weekend. Even though there is a lot of snow in the forecast, the temperatures will not be too cold.
Today: Light snow tapering off around midday. An additional inch of accumulation in spots. Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Wind: NE 10-15
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy
Low: 15 Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: Increasing clouds with snow likely toward evening.
High: 32 Wind: SE 10-15
The roads will be slippery early on today as some additional light snow will fall during the morning hours. Up to another inch could accumulate before it tapers off around midday. Mainly cloudy skies will prevail through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s and winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.
The clouds will thicken again tomorrow as another weak weather system approaches from the west. This will bring snow during the evening on Saturday and it will continue periodically through Sunday. Accumulations will generally be in the 2 to 4 inches range but a couple of spots might get as much as 6 or 7 inches. Most likely another advisory will be issued for our area for that time. Highs will be in the low 30s on Saturday and in the low to mid 30s on Sunday, just a little below normal for this time of year.
Quiet weather will then prevail from Monday through most of Wednesday next week. The coolest day will be Monday with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. The mercury should then rise into the low and middle 30s on Tuesday, and reach the upper 30s to around 40 on Wednesday. A cold front drifting into the upper Midwest late Wednesday into Thursday of next week will again bring a chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1922 - Dodge City, KS, reported a record 24 hour total of 17.5 inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)