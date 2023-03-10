 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS THIS MORNING...

Light to moderate snow will continue early this morning then taper
off from west to east during the mid to late morning. Additional
accumulations will generally be under 2 inches.

Motorists can expect snow covered and slippery roads this morning.
The heavier snow will reduce visibilities to below one mile at
times. If you are traveling, slow down, keep extra distance
between vehicles and allow extra time to reach your destination
as roads and bridges will be snow covered and slippery.

Weather Alert

...SNOW ENDING THIS MORNING...

.Light to moderate snow will end from west to east as a storm system
pulls away from the region. Minor blowing and drifting snow is
possible. Snow covered and slippery roads are expected through the
morning commute. Use extra caution if traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow this morning and snow this weekend

Wx Pic

Weather

One snowstorm is ending today and another is on the way over the weekend. Even though there is a lot of snow in the forecast, the temperatures will not be too cold.

Today: Light snow tapering off around midday. An additional inch of accumulation in spots. Mostly cloudy.

High: 34 Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy

Low: 15 Wind: NE 5-10 

Saturday: Increasing clouds with snow likely toward evening.

High: 32 Wind: SE 10-15

The roads will be slippery early on today as some additional light snow will fall during the morning hours. Up to another inch could accumulate before it tapers off around midday. Mainly cloudy skies will prevail through the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s and winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

The clouds will thicken again tomorrow as another weak weather system approaches from the west. This will bring snow during the evening on Saturday and it will continue periodically through Sunday. Accumulations will generally be in the 2 to 4 inches range but a couple of spots might get as much as 6 or 7 inches. Most likely another advisory will be issued for our area for that time. Highs will be in the low 30s on Saturday and in the low to mid 30s on Sunday, just a little below normal for this time of year.

Quiet weather will then prevail from Monday through most of Wednesday next week. The coolest day will be Monday with highs in the upper 20s to around 30. The mercury should then rise into the low and middle 30s on Tuesday, and reach the upper 30s to around 40 on Wednesday. A cold front drifting into the upper Midwest late Wednesday into Thursday of next week will again bring a chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain.

Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-March-2023

On this date in weather history: 1922 - Dodge City, KS, reported a record 24 hour total of 17.5 inches of snow. (The Weather Channel)

