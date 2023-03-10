Snow this morning and snow this weekend

Weather Alert

...SNOW ENDING THIS MORNING... .Light to moderate snow will end from west to east as a storm system pulls away from the region. Minor blowing and drifting snow is possible. Snow covered and slippery roads are expected through the morning commute. Use extra caution if traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&