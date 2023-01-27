 Skip to main content
...SNOW WILL RESULT IN RAPIDLY DETERIORATING TRAVEL CONDITIONS
THIS MORNING...

Scattered snow flurries developed across the area overnight, and
will continue for the early morning hours. A much more significant
band of snow will sweep east across Wisconsin during the morning
hours. The snow band will overspread central and north-central
Wisconsin between 500 am and 700 am, and eastern Wisconsin between
700 am and 900 am. The intensity of the snowfall will increase
fairly quickly once it begins. That combined with temperatures
still well below freezing and increasingly gusty south winds will
likely result in rapidly deteriorating travel conditions.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous travel conditions for
the morning commute. Be sure to allow extra travel time so you can
reach your destination safely.

Gusty west winds to around 30 mph are likely to produce some
blowing and drifting of the snow during the mid-day hours.
However, temperatures across portions of central and east-central
Wisconsin are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon.
Once that occurs, the blowing and drifting will be greatly
reduced.

Snow this morning, then colder weather

Wx Pic

Some light snow will be in the area this morning but the main story in the weather will be colder temperatures. Get out some extra layers for the weekend and much of next week.

Today: Windy with light snow during the morning. An inch or two likely. Cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

High: 29 Wind: South 15-30, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon

Tonight: Windy early with decreasing clouds

Low: 7 Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Patchy sun at times and much colder. A chance of light snow far south (south of Wood and Portage counties) during the afternoon.

High: 14 Wind: NW 5-10 to North

An arctic cold front will move through the area this morning and generate some light snow. It will add up to an inch or so, so the roads will get a little slick. In addition, a gusty south wind will blow the snow around a bit. The wind will be out of the south during the morning at 15 to 30 mph, then it will shift to the west-northwest this afternoon. Highs temps will reach the upper 20s to around 30, but it will not feel that warm because of the wind chill. If we are lucky, we could see a little sun later in the afternoon.

Colder weather will then develop for the weekend and stick around through next week. It won't be bitter cold on most days except for Monday. Highs will be in the teens on Saturday, around 10 on Sunday, and then close to zero on Monday. Tuesday morning will likely be the coldest time of the cold outbreak with low temps in the -10 to -20 range. High temps should be in the single digits on Tuesday and then around 10 for Wednesday and Thursday.

Not much snow is likely through the cold period of weather. As of now, it looks like a 50 percent chance of light snow in the far south (south of Wood and Portage counties) on Saturday afternoon, then a slight chance of snow showers on Wednesday.

Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-January-2022

On this date in weather history: 1967 - Residents of Chicago, IL, began to dig out from a storm which produced 23 inches of snow in 29 hours. The snow paralyzed the city and suburbs for days, and business losses were enormous. (David Ludlum)

