Snow this morning, then colder weather

Some light snow will be in the area this morning but the main story in the weather will be colder temperatures. Get out some extra layers for the weekend and much of next week.
Today: Windy with light snow during the morning. An inch or two likely. Cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day.
High: 29 Wind: South 15-30, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon
Tonight: Windy early with decreasing clouds
Low: 7 Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Patchy sun at times and much colder. A chance of light snow far south (south of Wood and Portage counties) during the afternoon.
High: 14 Wind: NW 5-10 to North
An arctic cold front will move through the area this morning and generate some light snow. It will add up to an inch or so, so the roads will get a little slick. In addition, a gusty south wind will blow the snow around a bit. The wind will be out of the south during the morning at 15 to 30 mph, then it will shift to the west-northwest this afternoon. Highs temps will reach the upper 20s to around 30, but it will not feel that warm because of the wind chill. If we are lucky, we could see a little sun later in the afternoon.
Colder weather will then develop for the weekend and stick around through next week. It won't be bitter cold on most days except for Monday. Highs will be in the teens on Saturday, around 10 on Sunday, and then close to zero on Monday. Tuesday morning will likely be the coldest time of the cold outbreak with low temps in the -10 to -20 range. High temps should be in the single digits on Tuesday and then around 10 for Wednesday and Thursday.
Not much snow is likely through the cold period of weather. As of now, it looks like a 50 percent chance of light snow in the far south (south of Wood and Portage counties) on Saturday afternoon, then a slight chance of snow showers on Wednesday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1967 - Residents of Chicago, IL, began to dig out from a storm which produced 23 inches of snow in 29 hours. The snow paralyzed the city and suburbs for days, and business losses were enormous. (David Ludlum)