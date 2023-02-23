Snow this morning, then quieter weather

Heavier snow fell late yesterday and a few more inches will fall this morning. After a milder and quiet weekend we could be looking at more messy weather for Monday.
Today: Blustery and cloudy with snow during the morning, then patchy light snow and flurries during the afternoon. An additional 3 to 5 inches accumulation during the morning.
High: 21 Wind: East-Northeast 20-30, becoming North 10-15 later
Tonight: Flurries early, then decreasing clouds.
Low: -2 Wind: NW around 10
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy and chilly.
High: 17 Wind: NW around 5, becoming SW
The storm system will continue to affect the area this morning with another 3 to 5 inches of snow possible. It will be blustery during the morning so you can expect the visibility to be low at times. Some blowing and drifting snow will occur in the open country areas. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for most of the area through noon today. There will be some patchy light snow and flurries in the afternoon but not much accumulation and the wind will die down a bit. After experiencing east-northeast winds at 20 to 30 mph early, they will shift to the north at 10 to 15 mph later this afternoon. High temps will be in the upper teens to low 20s.
Friday will be a chilly day with sun in the morning and a few more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the teens. A weak trough of low pressure will move across Wisconsin Friday night and much of the area could end up with an inch or so of snow, then the weather should be quiet for the weekend. We will have variable clouds on Saturday and more sun on Sunday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday and in the low to mid 30s on Sunday. It will be a good weekend to go out and enjoy the freshly-fallen snow.
Late Sunday night into Monday, another large storm system will move in from the south. This time around, the precipitation could start out as a mix of rain and freezing rain, before changing to sleet and snow Monday afternoon. Be mindful that it could be very icy for your Monday morning commute. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 30s.
Highs will stay in the low to id 30s for the middle of next week with dry conditions on Tuesday and a slight chance of snow on Wednesday.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1802 - A great snowstorm raged along the New England coast producing 48 inches of snow north of Boston. Three large ships from Salem were wrecked along Cape Cod. (David Ludlum)