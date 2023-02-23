Snow this morning, then quieter weather

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW ENDS AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow, moderate to heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. The greatest amounts will be in Door, Shawano, Marathon, Wood and Portage counties. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. The snow will quickly diminish by afternoon. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will create blowing snow and drifts. Travel will continue to be hazardous through the morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep a shovel, blanket and phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&