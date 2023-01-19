Snow today, then quiet weather ahead

Look out for snow early today, then a fairly quiet weather pattern ahead. Temps will be a little cooler for the next few days but still nice for January.
Today: Heavy snow early (through 6 am), then cloudy and breezy with scattered light snow and flurries.
High: Steady near 30 Wind: NE 10-20, gusting to 25
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy scattered flurries.
Low: 24 Wind: North-NW 10-20
Friday: Cloudy with a few flurries early, then some peeks of sun developing.
High: 27 Wind: NW 10-15
The heaviest snow will fall very early on today. It will become lighter by midday and scattered during the afternoon. Most of the 4 to 8 inches of accumulation around the area happen early on, then an additional inch or so could accumulate through early afternoon. There will be a little breeze blowing the snow around a bit, but it won't be terrible. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will not be too cold, remaining steady in the upper 20s to low 30s throughout the day. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for areas south of Marathon county through 3 p.m. this afternoon and for Marathon county on north through 6 p.m.
Scattered flurries will continue tonight into early Friday, then it looks like dry weather for a few days. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for most of the time from Friday through the middle of next week. We might see some peeks of sun at times, but don't expect much blue sky. Highs will be in the 25 to 30 range tomorrow, in the mid 20s on Saturday, then linger in the mid to upper 20s for Sunday through Tuesday. Colder weather will hold off until late next week.
Small snow chances will develop for the middle of next week as a series of weak troughs of low pressure and weak cold fronts move through the upper Midwest. As of now, there is a slight chance of snow showers from Tuesday through Thursday. Don't expect too much accumulation.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1933 - Giant Forest CA received 60 inches of snow in just 24 hours, a state record, and the second highest 24 hour total of record for the U.S. (David Ludlum)