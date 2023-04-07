Snow tonight, then much warmer weather

One more blast of wintry weather for tonight and then Spring will be here in full force. Almost all of the snow will melt next week as the weather warms up dramatically.
Today: A mix of sun and clouds with less wind. A few light rain showers possible toward evening.
High: 44 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. 2 to 5 inches accumulation possible, mainly in the central part of the area, including Marathon county.
Low: 30 Wind: East-Southeast 10-15
Saturday: Light snow or a wintry mix in the morning, then breaks of sun in the afternoon.
High: 48 Wind: SE 10-15
For today we will see a mix of sun and clouds in the sky with much less wind than the last couple of days. High temps will be in the 40s for most of the area with some low 50s far south. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
A warm front in combination with a weak upper level trough of low pressure will combine to bring a thin band of snow through the area tonight into Saturday morning. As of now, it looks like the heaviest snow with this front will be along the Highway 29 corridor through Marathon County into Shawano County. Snow might also fall as far north as Highway 64 or as far south as Highway 10. Where it does snow, a few inches are possible. Don't be surprised if you wake up with 5 or 6 inches of snow on the ground tomorrow morning.
After the snow ends Saturday morning, it looks like clear sailing through the middle of next week. The only additional threat of a few light showers will be Sunday evening and Sunday night. We should see a little sun breaking out Saturday afternoon and a lot of sunshine should be with us from Sunday through Thursday.
High temps will be in the upper 40s to around 50 on Saturday, reach the low 60s, on Sunday, and top out in the mid 60s on Monday. The warmest weather will be from Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1935 - Amarillo, TX, reported dust obscuring visibility for twenty hours. Blowing dust was reported twenty-seven of thirty days in the month. On several days the visibility was reduced to near zero by the dust. (The Weather Channel)