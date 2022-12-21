Snow tonight, then wind and cold

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Weather Alert

...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY...

The combination of cold temperatures and west winds will produce
wind chills as cold as 15 below to 25 below zero through early
Wednesday. The coldest readings are anticipated in north central
and central Wisconsin.

Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in
about 30 minutes, so anyone planning outdoor activities should
dress appropriately.

Weather Alert

Snow tonight, then wind and cold

  • 0
Wx Pic

A major winter storm will impact the center of the nation over the next couple of days. Some snow will fall in our area, but the bigger impact will likely come from wind and cold.

Today: Clouding up and quite cold with light snow likely northwest of Marathon county during the afternoon.

High 10 (this evening) Wind: NW around 5, becoming SE

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of snow. 2 to 4 inches accumulation.

Low: 10 Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NW late

Thursday: Cloudy with patchy light snow. An inch or so accumulation. Becoming breezy.

High: 13 (early, then falling) Wind: NW 10-20

The coldest weather of the season is in our area right now. Temperatures will slowly rise above freezing today and eventually reach 10 degrees later this evening. The clouds will increase and some snow will develop northwest of Marathon county this afternoon. Thankfully the winds will be fairly light today, out of the northwest early, then turning to the southeast.

The snow will become more widespread across the area tonight and 2 to 4 inches accumulation looks likely. Periodic light snow will continue on Thursday and another inch or so could accumulate. Heavier snow is possible in far eastern parts of the area on Thursday but most locations will not see too much additional snow. Temps will be falling into the single digits during the afternoon and the wind will start to pick up out of the northwest.

The wind will become stronger on Friday and Saturday, strong enough to create a lot of blowing and drifting snow as well as quite cold wind chills. High temps will be in the single digits on Friday and Saturday, but the wind chill will make it feel more like 20 below zero. Most locations should remain fairly dry on Friday and Saturday with just some flurries likely but in the far north several inches of lake effect snow will pile up.

Sunday will still be breezy and cold, then the wind should be lighter into early next week as the temperatures warm up. Highs will be in the 5 to 10 degree range on Sunday, then reach the low to mid teens on Monday, and the upper teens to around 20 on Tuesday. No significant snow is likely early next week but there might be some patchy light snow at times.

Have a fun Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-December-2022

On this date in weather history: 1892 - Portland, OR, was buried under a record 27.5 inches of snow. (21st-24th) (The Weather Channel)

