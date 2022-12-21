Snow tonight, then wind and cold

A major winter storm will impact the center of the nation over the next couple of days. Some snow will fall in our area, but the bigger impact will likely come from wind and cold.
Today: Clouding up and quite cold with light snow likely northwest of Marathon county during the afternoon.
High 10 (this evening) Wind: NW around 5, becoming SE
Tonight: Cloudy with areas of snow. 2 to 4 inches accumulation.
Low: 10 Wind: SE 5-10, becoming NW late
Thursday: Cloudy with patchy light snow. An inch or so accumulation. Becoming breezy.
High: 13 (early, then falling) Wind: NW 10-20
The coldest weather of the season is in our area right now. Temperatures will slowly rise above freezing today and eventually reach 10 degrees later this evening. The clouds will increase and some snow will develop northwest of Marathon county this afternoon. Thankfully the winds will be fairly light today, out of the northwest early, then turning to the southeast.
The snow will become more widespread across the area tonight and 2 to 4 inches accumulation looks likely. Periodic light snow will continue on Thursday and another inch or so could accumulate. Heavier snow is possible in far eastern parts of the area on Thursday but most locations will not see too much additional snow. Temps will be falling into the single digits during the afternoon and the wind will start to pick up out of the northwest.
The wind will become stronger on Friday and Saturday, strong enough to create a lot of blowing and drifting snow as well as quite cold wind chills. High temps will be in the single digits on Friday and Saturday, but the wind chill will make it feel more like 20 below zero. Most locations should remain fairly dry on Friday and Saturday with just some flurries likely but in the far north several inches of lake effect snow will pile up.
Sunday will still be breezy and cold, then the wind should be lighter into early next week as the temperatures warm up. Highs will be in the 5 to 10 degree range on Sunday, then reach the low to mid teens on Monday, and the upper teens to around 20 on Tuesday. No significant snow is likely early next week but there might be some patchy light snow at times.
Have a fun Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1892 - Portland, OR, was buried under a record 27.5 inches of snow. (21st-24th) (The Weather Channel)