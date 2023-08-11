Some rain chances in coming days

We had only one minor rainfall so far this month. Now it looks like the rain chances will increase a bit more over the next few days. Temps will also remain on the comfortable side.
Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few rumbles of thunder through midday, then partly cloudy.
High: 77 Wind: SE 10 to 15, becoming northwest later in the afternoon
Tonight: A chance of scattered storms during the evening, then partly cloudy.
Low: 58 Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon.
High: 78 Wind: NW 10-20
Skies will be cloudy this morning through midday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. We will probably see a few breaks of sun around mid to late afternoon before there is another chance of a few storms during the evening. If storms do form this evening, there is a risk of a few strong storms with brief high wind or hail. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and the winds will be out of the southeast this morning, shifting to the northwest toward evening.
The northwest wind will be a bit breezy on Saturday, otherwise, it looks like a decent day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a stray shower or two Saturday afternoon. Sunday should be dry for most of the day s well with highs in the 70s.
It is Sunday evening into Monday morning that we might need the umbrella once again as a low pressure system moves in from the west. By Monday afternoon, any rain should be clearing out of the area. It will be cooler and windy Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday and most of Wednesday are looking dry at this point, then another chance of rain will develop Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs should reach the upper 70s to around 80 on Tuesday and then the low 80s on Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1940 - A major hurricane struck Savannnah, GA, and Charleston, SC, causing the worst inland flooding since 1607. (David Ludlum)