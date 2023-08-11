Some rain chances in coming days

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT
FOR WOOD AND MARATHON COUNTIES...

At 705 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles east of Colby to Marshfield to Shortville,
moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of
Wood and Marathon Counties, including the following locations...
Milladore, Sandhill Wildlife Area, Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big
Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March
Rapids and Hamburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 630 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

WI
.    WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN                CALUMET             COLUMBIA
DANE                 DODGE               FOND DU LAC
GREEN                GREEN LAKE          IOWA
JEFFERSON            KENOSHA             KEWAUNEE
LAFAYETTE            MANITOWOC           MARATHON
MARQUETTE            MILWAUKEE           OUTAGAMIE
OZAUKEE              PORTAGE             RACINE
ROCK                 SAUK                SHAWANO
SHEBOYGAN            WALWORTH            WASHINGTON
WAUKESHA             WAUPACA             WAUSHARA
WINNEBAGO            WOOD

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and
western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT...

At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast
of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Spencer around 655 PM CDT.
Marshfield around 705 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood
County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale,
March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Some rain chances in coming days

  • Updated
  • 0
drtheth

Weather

We had only one minor rainfall so far this month. Now it looks like the rain chances will increase a bit more over the next few days. Temps will also remain on the comfortable side. 

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few rumbles of thunder through midday, then partly cloudy.

High: 77 Wind: SE 10 to 15, becoming northwest later in the afternoon

Tonight: A chance of scattered storms during the evening, then partly cloudy.

Low: 58 Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon.

High: 78 Wind: NW 10-20

Skies will be cloudy this morning through midday with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. We will probably see a few breaks of sun around mid to late afternoon before there is another chance of a few storms during the evening. If storms do form this evening, there is a risk of a few strong storms with brief high wind or hail. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and the winds will be out of the southeast this morning, shifting to the northwest toward evening.

The northwest wind will be a bit breezy on Saturday, otherwise, it looks like a decent day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a stray shower or two Saturday afternoon. Sunday should be dry for most of the day s well with highs in the 70s.

It is Sunday evening into Monday morning that we might need the umbrella once again as a low pressure system moves in from the west. By Monday afternoon, any rain should be clearing out of the area. It will be cooler and windy Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and most of Wednesday are looking dry at this point, then another chance of rain will develop Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs should reach the upper 70s to around 80 on Tuesday and then the low 80s on Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-August-2023

On this date in weather history: 1940 - A major hurricane struck Savannnah, GA, and Charleston, SC, causing the worst inland flooding since 1607. (David Ludlum)

