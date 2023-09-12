Still cool through mid-week

More cool and gloomy Fall weather is on the way for today but a couple of brighter days are ahead. In addition, the temperatures will warm up later this week.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few light showers developing around midday and into the afternoon.
High: 62 Wind: North 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with patchy fog. A touch of frost possible in the Northwoods.
Low: 41 Wind: NE around 5
Wednesday: Turning mostly sunny. Still cool.
High: 64 Wind: North around 5
The skies will turn mostly cloudy once again for today and a few showers will move through, mainly during the afternoon. The heavier showers and even some isolated storms will be southwest of Wausau. High temps will only be in the 50s in the Northwoods and in the low to mid 60s farther south. Put on your jacket and keep your umbrella handy. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.
The clouds will start to clear up later tonight and there might be some patchy frost in the Northwoods. The clearing will continue for tomorrow. It will be a brighter day but temperatures will still be on the cool side, only topping out in the 60s.
Thursday is the day when the winds will shift to the southwest and bring some warmer air to the region. It will also be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday will be warm as well with highs in the 70s.
Late Friday, a cold front will move in from the northwest. This will bring some clouds and a small chance of rain from Friday evening into Saturday. A few spotty showers could linger into Sunday as well. There will be more clouds over the weekend with highs still near 70 on Saturday and in the upper 60s for Sunday. It doesn't look like a perfect weekend, but it won't be too cold. The weather should dry up once again for early next week.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-September-2023
On this date in weather history: 1977 - Thunderstorms deluged the Kansas City area with torrential rains in the early morning hours, and then again that evening. Some places were deluged with more than six inches of rain twice that day, with up to 18 inches of rain reported at Independence MO. Flooding claimed the lives of 25 persons. The Country Club Plaza area was hardest hit. 2000 vehicles had to be towed following the storm, 150 of which had to be pulled out of Brush Creek, which runs through the Plaza area. (The Kansas City Weather Almanac)