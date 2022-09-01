Still feeling like Summer

Very warm early Autumn weather is on the way to close out the work week, then it will cool off a bit. Conditions will be cooler for a couple of days and it still looks like mainly dry weather will prevail for some time to come.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm.
High: 86 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Mainly clear and mild.
Low: 65 Wind: South-Southwest 5-10
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, blustery, and warm.
High: 88 Wind: SW 15-25
Today will be a lot like yesterday, only with a little less wind. You can expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10 mph. Tomorrow could be a degree or two warmer yet with some locations reaching the upper 80s. The southwest wind will pick up again, blowing at around 15 to 25 mph.
The one chance of rain in the near term will develop Friday evening with a cold front moving in from the north. This will likely produce some widely scattered thunderstorms and there might even be some brief gusty winds or hail with a couple of them. The cold front will move south of our area by Saturday morning and it will usher in some cooler temps for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s, which is about normal for this time of year. Both days should be dry with a fair amount of sun developing.
Next week will be a little warmer again and mainly dry. There is only a slight chance of a shower popping up around mid-week, otherwise, we should experience partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, low to mid 80s on Tuesday, and mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a good Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1955 - The temperature at Los Angeles, CA, soared to an all-time high of 110 degrees during an eight day string of 100 degree weather. (David Ludlum)