Still humid through tomorrow

The one truly hot day has passed but it will still be warm and humid through the end of the work week. It will not turn more comfortable and refreshing until the weekend.
Today: Variable clouds, warm, and humid. (once again cooler in the Northwoods)
High: 86 Wind: East 5-10, becoming NW
Tonight: A few scattered clouds and a bit cooler
Low: 63 Wind: Light North
Friday: Mixed skies and still a bit humid. A chance of scattered showers or isolated storms in the afternoon and early evening.
High: 83 Wind: NW 10-15
It will still be hot and fairly sunny in the southern part of the area today, south of Stevens Point. A HEAT ADVISORY is still in effect for Juneau and Adams counties. Highs in the far south will reach the low to mid 90s. Farther north in the area, there will be some clouds at times and that will keep high temps in the 70s north of Marathon County. Around the rest of the area, highs will be in the 80s. Winds will be out of the east early in the day, then turn to the northwest in the afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.
A cold front moving in from the north on Friday will produce a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Don't expect a lot of rain. If you happen to get caught under a heavier shower, there might be a quarter inch of rain. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 80s.
A cool northeasterly wind will develop for Saturday. There will be some clouds around early, then it should turn more sunny by midday and into the afternoon. The sunshine should stick around into Sunday making for pleasant weather. Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend.
Another cold front will drift in from the northwest on Monday producing a chance of scattered showers, otherwise most of next week looks dry and comfortable with a good amount of sun. Highs will be in the 70s on most days. Tuesday will be the coolest day and will feel a bit more like Fall.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1968 - Lightning struck the Crawford County fairgrounds in northwest Pennsylvania killing two persons and injuring 72 others. (The Weather Channel)