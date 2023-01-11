Still no sign of arctic air

A little mixture of precipitation will move through the area today then it looks like a few dry days before a stronger storm system approaches our area early next week.
Today: Cloudy and mild with light snow and wintry mix of precipitation during the morning.
High: 35 Wind: South around 5, becoming NW
Tonight: Cloudy and remaining mild.
Low: 29 Wind: North 5-10
Thursday: Cloudy and a little breezy with flurries possible.
High: 32 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15
A weak warm front will move through our area this morning. It will produce a light wintry mix of precipitation and perhaps a small accumulation of snow in a few spots. With temperatures in the low 30s, it will be just cold enough for a few slick spots on area roadways. The precipitation should end this afternoon and a few breaks of sun might develop south of Marathon. In the areas that see a bit of sun, high temps could rise up close to 40. For the rest of the area, highs will be in the mid 30s. Winds will be light and turning to the northwest later in the afternoon.
The northwest wind will pick up a bit more on Thursday and this will begin to bring in a little cooler air. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 30s and there might be scattered flurries under overcast skies. The coolest day will be Friday with highs in the 20s. The nice thing is that a little sun should break out at times to round out the work week. A little sun could be out on Saturday as well as high temps rise back up to around 30.
Mild weather will return for Sunday and Stick around through Tuesday. Highs on each day will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday should be dry with more clouds. On Monday a stronger low pressure system will approach from the south and produce a chance of rain for much of the area. Some of the rain might eventually mix with sleet or snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 11-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1918 - A tremendous blizzard completely immobilized the Midwest, stopping mail service for two weeks. The vast storm then moved through the Great Lakes Region and the Ohio Valley. Winds reached 60 mph at Toledo OH, and the temperature plunged from 28 above to 15 below zero during passage of the cold front. (David Ludlum)