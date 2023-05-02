Still windy for today

The cold wind will be with us for one more day and then more Spring-like weather will develop. It will be more seasonal weather but there might be a bit of rain at times.
Today: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cool. Snow showers in the far north.
High: 47 Wind: NW to North 20-30
Tonight: Partial clearing and chilly.
Low: 32 Wind: North 10-15
Wednesday: Less wind with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 58 Wind: NW around 10
Be ready for blustery and cool conditions for today. Highs will be in the 40s and there will be mostly cloudy skies. Most of the area should stay dry but some snow shower activity is still likely in the far north - north of Highway 70. Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Vilas, Iron, and Ashland counties until early afternoon.
The wind will finally die down tomorrow and we should see a few more breaks of sunshine. This will warm temperatures up into the 55 to 60 range which is closer to normal. Fairly seasonal weather will then persist from Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A bit warmer trend will ensue after that. High temps could be around 70 for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
It will be warmer but it might not stay dry the whole time. On Thursday and Friday, there is a 30% chance of a few isolated showers. A 30% chance of rain and isolated storms will develop again late Sunday into Monday. As of now, it looks like the opening of the inland fishing season on Saturday should be dry.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1929 - Virginia's worst tornado disaster occurred. Six tornadoes, two of which were west of the Blue Mountains, killed 22 people. Twelve children and a teacher were killed at Rye Cove, in Scott County. Four schools were destroyed by the storms. (The Weather Channel)