Storms and heat in your forecast this week

Temperatures will not be too bad to start out the work week but it will be hot by Wednesday. The main chance of rain this week will be in the Northwoods.
Today: Variable clouds and cooler with a chance of showers or storms by late afternoon in the Northwoods.
High: 79 Wind: East around 10
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely, mainly north and east of Wausau.
Low: 62 Wind: East 10-15
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, mainly around Wausau or locations to the north and east. Partly cloudy and turning humid in the afternoon.
High: 81 Wind: SE 10-15
Today will start out dry and it will be a little cooler with variable clouds in the sky. High temps will be in the mid 70s north to low 80s south. Winds will be easterly at around 10 mph. A warm front developing over the area late this afternoon and tonight will spark a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of Wausau and these will continue into tomorrow morning. There is a chance a few of the storms could make it down into Marathon County, but most of the action will be north and east of the city. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and a bit of hail.
By Tuesday afternoon the skies should turn partly cloudy once again and it will begin to warm up. Highs will be in the 70s in the Northwoods but it might hit 90 in the far south (south of Wisconsin Rapids).
The hottest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday. Some low to mid 90s are likely on Wednesday and then it will be in the low 90s on Thursday. Wednesday will be the more humid day and there might be some heat advisories issued for parts of the area. Be sure to stay cool in the shade or air conditioning on Wednesday and Thursday.
Cooler and mostly nicer weather will develop going into the weekend. Friday is the one day with a chance of showers or thunderstorms, then it is looking dry for Saturday and Sunday with just a few scattered clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday then cool off into the 70s for the weekend.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-August-2023
On this date in weather history: 1983 - The temperature at Fayetteville, NC, soared to 110 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)