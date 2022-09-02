Storms this evening then a cooler weekend ahead

Feeling like Summer for today then more Fall-like over the weekend. The temperatures will change a bit but the mainly dry theme in the forecast will continue for a while.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, blustery, and warm. A small chance of storms in the Northwoods toward evening.
High: 88 Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Variable clouds with scattered storms during the evening. Drying up after midnight.
Low: 61 Wind: SW 5-10, becoming NE
Saturday: A few clouds early, then mostly sunny and much cooler.
High: 74 Wind: NE 10-15
Today will be a lot like yesterday with a fair amount of sunshine and high temps in the mid to upper 80s. One change will be a stiffer wind. Winds will gust out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph. In addition, there might be a spotty shower or two in the far south this morning, south of Wood and Portage counties. Otherwise, the main chance of rain will hold off until this evening. Between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., some showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Northwoods. This activity will then move south into central Wisconsin through about midnight or the very early morning hours on Saturday. There is a marginal risk for a couple of severe storms with brief strong wind and hail.
The storms tonight are courtesy of a cold front moving in from the north. This front will usher in much cooler weather for the weekend. High temps on Saturday will be in the 60s in the Northwoods and in the low 70s around central Wisconsin. On Sunday the high temps will reach the low to mid 70s. The good news is that we should see a good amount of sunshine develop and that sunshine should last through much of next week as well. The next slight chance of showers or storms will probably hold off until Friday.
High temps will warm up once again next week. After highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, the mercury should top out in the low to mid 80s from Tuesday through Thursday.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1935 - Perhaps the most intense hurricane ever to hit the U.S. struck the Florida Keys with 200 mph winds. The hurricane produced a fifteen foot tide and waves thirty feet high. 400 persons perished in the storm on that Labor Day. The barometric pressure at Matecumbe Bay FL hits a record low for the U.S. of 26.35 inches. (David Ludlum)