Storms today and much cooler tomorrow

Over the next few days there is only one chance of significant precipitation. Otherwise, the conditions will be fairly seasonal for the weekend and early next week.
Today: Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds and breezy with a few showers and storms by late afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: South 10-20
Tonight: Storms ending early, then partly cloudy with a lingering shower or two later in the night.
Low: 50 Wind: West-Northwest around 10
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and quite cool with a few spotty showers possible, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 58 Wind: NW 10-20
Today will start out dry but it will not stay that way. A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a few showers and thunderstorms to our area late this afternoon through early evening. Before the storms arrive, we will have some patchy sun and mild weather. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. We will also experience a breezy south wind at 10 to 20 mph. The storms late today might produce some brief strong wind gusts or hail and up to a half inch of rain.
The wind will turn to the northwest tomorrow and remain fairly breezy. This will cool things down considerably. Highs on Friday will only be in the 50s. We will see partly or mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers could move through, especially in the Northwoods.
After tomorrow it looks like pretty clear sailing for a few days and it will warm up. Skies should be partly or mostly sunny from Saturday through Wednesday. High temps will climb up to around 70 on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. On Tuesday we should experience highs in the mid 70s and on Wednesday the mercury should top out in the upper 70s to around 80.
The only minor things to be concerned about are the potential for a bit of frost in the typical cold spots Saturday and Monday mornings along with a slight chance of spotty showers later Sunday afternoon.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1980 - Mount Saint Helens (in Washington State) erupted spewing ash and smoke sixty-three thousand feet into the air. Heavy ash covered the ground to the immediate northwest, and small particles were carried to the Atlantic coast. (David Ludlum)