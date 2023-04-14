Summer-like for two more days

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Alexander Reservoir, Wausau,
Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 04/22/1916.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 18 to 25 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near
critical fire weather conditions across snow free areas late this
morning and afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

Summer-like for two more days

  • Updated
  • 0
yioyio

Weather

Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather once again for today and tomorrow because it will turn a lot colder later in the weekend. Along with the cold will come a chance of snow.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

High: 80 Wind: South 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.

Low: 57 Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.

High: 75 Wind: South 10-18

Today will be similar to the last couple of days, just a degree or two cooler. It will still feel like Summer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the south at around 10 to 20 mph. Because of the dry and warm conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect once again for areas south of Marathon County. Don't do any outdoor burning! Tomorrow will be well above normal once again but we will not have as much sun. Highs will be in the 70s with a chance of rain or a few thundershowers later in the day.

The rain coming in later Saturday is with a strong low pressure system that will remain over the Great Lakes region of the country through Monday. This means more inclement weather. It will be cloudy on Sunday with off-and-on rain. It will turn windy in the afternoon and temperatures will drop from the upper 40s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon.

Temperatures will cool off enough that the rain will change to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we could see a few inches of accumulation. Don't be surprised to wake up to white conditions Monday morning. The snow will taper off Monday afternoon and it will be another windy and chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will be better with more sun and highs in the low 50s. Temps should rise into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday but some rain could return. As of now, it looks like it could get wet late Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-April-2023

On this date in weather history: 1886 - A devastating tornado, 800 yards in width at times, cut a twenty mile path through Saint Cloud MN killing 74 persons. The bottom of the Mississippi River was said to have been seen during the tornado's crossing. Eleven persons were killed at a wedding party near the town of Rice. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

