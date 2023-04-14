Summer-like for two more days

Enjoy the unseasonably warm weather once again for today and tomorrow because it will turn a lot colder later in the weekend. Along with the cold will come a chance of snow.
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.
High: 80 Wind: South 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 57 Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the day.
High: 75 Wind: South 10-18
Today will be similar to the last couple of days, just a degree or two cooler. It will still feel like Summer with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the south at around 10 to 20 mph. Because of the dry and warm conditions, a Red Flag Warning is in effect once again for areas south of Marathon County. Don't do any outdoor burning! Tomorrow will be well above normal once again but we will not have as much sun. Highs will be in the 70s with a chance of rain or a few thundershowers later in the day.
The rain coming in later Saturday is with a strong low pressure system that will remain over the Great Lakes region of the country through Monday. This means more inclement weather. It will be cloudy on Sunday with off-and-on rain. It will turn windy in the afternoon and temperatures will drop from the upper 40s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon.
Temperatures will cool off enough that the rain will change to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we could see a few inches of accumulation. Don't be surprised to wake up to white conditions Monday morning. The snow will taper off Monday afternoon and it will be another windy and chilly day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday will be better with more sun and highs in the low 50s. Temps should rise into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday but some rain could return. As of now, it looks like it could get wet late Wednesday into Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-April-2023
