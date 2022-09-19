Summer-like to begin the week

Warm weather continues for a couple of more days, then a big change is on the way. A fresh and cool Fall breeze will come rushing in for mid-week.
Get ready for more warm weather today. There will be a little fog in areas west of Marathon county early on, then we should have partly or mostly sunny skies and high temps in the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
A warm front moving into the area late tonight will produce a good chance of thunderstorms mainly around Wausau or locations to the south. A few of those storms might linger into the early morning hours on Tuesday, then we should see more sun in the afternoon and highs in the low 80s. It will feel like Summer.
A cold front will come rushing into Northcentral Wisconsin later Tuesday night into Wednesday and this will mark the end of the warm weather. It will feel a lot more like Fall and stay that way for a few days. We will have a fresh breeze out of the northwest on Wednesday, partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid 60s. On Thursday there will be a fair amount of sun and highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. By Friday morning there could be a touch of frost in a few of the traditional cold spots.
Otherwise, on Friday there will be some sun early, then increasing clouds as a weak trough of low pressure approaches from the west. This weather system could bring a few light showers to the area Friday evening into Saturday morning, then the weather should dry up for Saturday afternoon before a slight chance of showers develops once again for Sunday. Highs over the weekend should remain in the 60s.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-September-2022
