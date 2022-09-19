Summer-like to begin the week

Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS PARTS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of a quarter mile or less, will continue or expand across central and north central Wisconsin early this morning. The dense fog is expected to slowly lift between 7 and 9 AM. Motorists traveling across the region early this morning can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to turn on your low-beam headlights and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you. If traveling, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.