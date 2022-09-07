Summer-like weather continues

Get ready for a couple of warm days to round out the workweek. Over the weekend it will be cooler with a chance of showers.
Today: Patchy clouds early, then mostly sunny and warm.
High: 83 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Clear with areas of fog late.
Low: 59 Wind: Becoming SE around 5
Thursday: A bit of fog early, then mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.
High: 86 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
We will have some patchy clouds in the sky early today, then the sun should be out in full force once again during the afternoon. High temps will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year, reaching the low 80s in many locations. Northwest winds will be fairly light at 5 to 10 mph.
The wind will shift to the south and southwest overnight and become a little gusty tomorrow. This will help warm temps up even more. After some morning fog, we should have plenty of sun and highs in the mid 80s on Thursday.
A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a slight chance of storms to far northern parts of the area (mainly north of Highway 70), Thursday night and it could spark a few thundershowers in the Northwoods again late Friday. This same front will move slowly down into central Wisconsin on Saturday, increasing the chance of showers to about 60 percent. It is still a little unclear how long the cold front and a developing upper-level low pressure system will stick around our area, but as of now, it looks like a 40 percent chance of showers on Sunday and a little light rain might linger into Monday morning in the south and southeastern parts of the area (south and east of Marathon county).
With more clouds and the chance of rain over the weekend, temperatures will be cooling down. After highs in the low to mid 80s on Friday, the mercury will only reach the low 70s on Saturday, and the upper 60s on Sunday. Temps should rise back into the 70s by the middle of next week.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-September-2022
On this date in weather history:
1970 - A lightning bolt struck a group of football players at Gibbs High School in Saint Petersburg FL, killing two persons and injuring 22 others. All the thirty-eight players and four coaches were knocked off their feet. (The Weather Channel)