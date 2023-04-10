Summer-like weather developing

There is still some snow on the ground in the Northwoods but it will melt quickly this week. A bit Summer-like temperatures will be developing.
Today: Isolated light showers or sprinkles possible in the early, then decreasing clouds and mild.
High: 66 Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: Scattered clouds and quiet.
Low: 45 Wind: SW around 10
Tuesday: Warmer and a bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
High: 73 Wind: SW 10-20
Today will be like yesterday except that we will have some clouds during the morning, then more sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. From Tuesday through most of Friday, it will be even warmer with more sun than clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s Tuesday, the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then top out in the low 70s on Friday.
Later Friday the clouds will increase and we might see a few showers Friday evening. A storm system moving into the Midwest will then linger over Wisconsin on Saturday and Sunday. We will see plenty of clouds over the weekend with a good chance of rain on Saturday. Some scattered showers will linger on Sunday with a small chance of a few snowflakes later in the day. Highs will be around 60 on Saturday then fall below normal on Sunday, only reaching the 40s. At or below normal temperatures will then likely continue for next week.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1894 - A heavy late season snow blanketed parts of the northeastern U.S. Heavier snowfall totals included 31.5 inches at Salem Corners PA, 30 inches at LeRoy NY, 26 inches at York PA, 14 inches at Waterbury CT, and 9 inches at Providence RI. (The Weather Channel)