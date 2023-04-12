Summer-like weather will continue

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today... .Record to near record warm temperatures, combined with winds gusting in the 25 to 35 mph range and minimum relative humidity values around 22 percent will produce critical fire weather conditions in portions of central and east central Wisconsin today. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Waushara, Winnebago and Calumet. * TIMING...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower to middle 80s. * IMPACTS...Fires will start easily and spread quickly in these conditions. So outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning is issued when critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or are imminent. A combination of strong winds, very low relative humidity, warm temperatures and exceptionally dry fuels will create dangerous wildland fire conditions. Persons are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all- terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. &&