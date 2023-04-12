Summer-like weather will continue

Summer-like conditions will continue through the end of the work week. Be sure to enjoy it because cooler and wet weather will develop over the weekend.
Today: Sunny and blustery with record warmth.
High: 81 Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Clear and mild
Low: 55 Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday: Breezy and warm with blue skies.
High: 80 Wind: SW 10-20
Skies will be sunny today and tomorrow and we will continue to experience a gusty southwest wind. Winds will be in the 15 to 25 mph range today and in the 10 to 20 mph range tomorrow. Because of the dry conditions and gusty wind, the fire danger is high in much of the area. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Juneau, and Adams counties in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Don't burn anything outside.
High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for today and tomorrow which will set a few new record highs in the area. It will feel a lot like Summer. Friday will be warm as well, but not quite as warm as today and tomorrow. We should still see a lot of sunshine to end the work week with highs in the 70s.
On Saturday, a storm system moving in from the southwest will generate more clouds and a good chance of showers. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder. Even though there will be clouds and a bit of rain, it will be a mild day with highs in the 60s.
The storm system will then linger over the great lakes on Sunday and Monday, bringing more wind and colder air. Highs will only be in the 40s on both days. It will feel quite chilly as compared to the Summer-like warmth we are currently experiencing. In addition, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and a few light rain showers might develop at times. The highest chance of the rain showers will be in the Northwoods where it will also be cold enough for a few flakes of snow to mix in with the rain.
A bit milder weather should develop on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1927 - A tornado wiped out the town of Rock Springs, TX, killing 72 persons and causing 1.2 million dollars damage. The tornado, more than one mile in width, destroyed 235 of 247 buildings, leaving no trace of lumber or contents in many cases. Many survivors were bruised by large hail which fell after the passage of the tornado. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)